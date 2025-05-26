Hans Nicolussi Caviglia News: Causes key PK in Juventus game
Nicolussi Caviglia had two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate), one chance created and three corners in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Juventus.
Nicolussi Caviglia did a little bit of everything as usual and hit the post with a long-range effort, but he fouled Francisco Conceicao in the box late in the game, dooming his side, although they wouldn't have avoided relegation even with a win, given Lecce's result. He's likely to stay up after a solid campaign where he tallied four goals, two assists, 53 shots (20 on target) and 72 crosses (17 accurate) in 35 matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now