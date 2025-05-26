Hans Nicolussi Caviglia News: Causes key PK in Juventus game

Nicolussi Caviglia had two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate), one chance created and three corners in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Juventus.

Nicolussi Caviglia did a little bit of everything as usual and hit the post with a long-range effort, but he fouled Francisco Conceicao in the box late in the game, dooming his side, although they wouldn't have avoided relegation even with a win, given Lecce's result. He's likely to stay up after a solid campaign where he tallied four goals, two assists, 53 shots (20 on target) and 72 crosses (17 accurate) in 35 matches.