Hany Mukhtar News: Bags another goal in draw
Mukhtar took four shots and scored on his only shot on target in Wednesday's 2-2 draw at Columbus. He also sent in four crosses, took two corner kicks, created two chances, and picked up a yellow card in the match.
Mukhtar is scorching hot, with a goal contribution in six of his last seven appearances. It's no coincidence that Nashville is unbeaten over that seven-game span. Look for Mukhtar to continue to fuel the attack in Saturday's favorable home clash with NYCFC.
