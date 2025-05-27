Fantasy Soccer
Haris Tabakovic headshot

Haris Tabakovic News: Decent debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Tabakovic scored three goals and added one assist during his first season in the Bundesliga.

Tabakovic played a limited role in Hoffenheim, totaling just 810 minutes throughout his debut campaign. The forward was unable to get anything going consistently and in the end finished with four goal contributions. Still it was a decent debut campaign, and one that Tabakovic will hope to build on moving forward.

Haris Tabakovic
1899 Hoffenheim
