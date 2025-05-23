Fantasy Soccer
Hassane Kamara Injury: Unavailable versus Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Kamara "won't be an option against Fiorentina due to an ankle sprain, but it doesn't look too bad, and he should be 100 percent for the pre-season preparation," coach Kosta Runjaic relayed.

Kamara will miss out Sunday but is expected to make a full recovery during the summer. He ceded minutes to Jordan Zemura at times but stayed the top option for the second season in a row, notching one goal, four assists, 106 crosses (27 accurate) and 35 tackles in 30 appearances (25 starts).

