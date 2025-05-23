Hassane Kamara Injury: Unavailable versus Fiorentina

Kamara "won't be an option against Fiorentina due to an ankle sprain, but it doesn't look too bad, and he should be 100 percent for the pre-season preparation," coach Kosta Runjaic relayed.

Kamara will miss out Sunday but is expected to make a full recovery during the summer. He ceded minutes to Jordan Zemura at times but stayed the top option for the second season in a row, notching one goal, four assists, 106 crosses (27 accurate) and 35 tackles in 30 appearances (25 starts).