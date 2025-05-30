Hector Fort Injury: Undergoes nasal surgery
Fort has undergone nasal septum surgery and is expected to be ready to return to full training in about four weeks, his club announced Friday.
Fort underwent surgery to address the respiratory issues and chronic congestion that affected him throughout the 2024/25 season. The surgery shouldn't pose many complications, however, and he should be ready to roll by the time training camp starts in July.
