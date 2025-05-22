Hennes Behrens News: Signs new deal with Hoffenheim

Behrens has signed a contract extension with Hoffenheim, the club announced.

Behrens will remain a Hoffenheim player for the upcoming seasons. The 20-year-old defender is set to join the senior squad next season. He won the league and cup double with the U19 team in 2024 and helped the U23 team earn promotion to the 3. Liga. He also made his Bundesliga debut on Matchday 20 against Bayer Leverkusen this season.