Henry Martin Injury: Suffers injury in finale

Martin left Sunday's 2-0 loss to Toluca with muscular discomfort in the left thigh, according to Julio Ibanez of TUDN.

Martin tried to continue after feeling pain at the end of the first half but was replaced by Rodrigo Aguirre in the 49th minute of Sunday's clash. The question is now whether the captain will be fit to face Los Angeles FC in the May 31 playoff for a spot in the Club World Cup. He was already sidelined because of Achilles and muscle issues, which limited his participation to 13 league appearances and two CONCACAF Champions Cup starts during the last five months. He was a regular player when available and achieved two goals and three assists over that span. In case the new problem is significant, both Aguirre and Victor Davila could be viable alternatives to lead the front line.