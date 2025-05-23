Henry Martin News: Quiet outing in draw

Martin recorded one scoring chance created in Thursday's 0-0 draw against Toluca.

Martin failed to take a single shot and lost nine of his 10 individual duels in 72 minutes before being replaced by Rodrigo Aguirre in Thursday's game. The Mexican remains with one goal across five starts since returning from an Achilles injury. Still, his exceptional ability could be a differential factor on the offensive end at any time, making him an indispensable player in the No.9 spot when available.