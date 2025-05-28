Hicham Boudaoui News: Reliable midfield engine

Boudaoui featured in 34 matches across all competitions for Nice during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

Boudaoui's work rate and versatility have made him a dependable figure in Nice's midfield since 2019, but this was his most consistent season as an undisputed starter. His contributions on both ends of the pitch were vital to the team's balance. He set new career highs in Ligue 1 with three assists, 39 shots (19 on target), 76 tackles and 44 clearances. With two years left on his contract, Boudaoui is expected to play a key role again next season, starting early in the summer after Nice secured the fourth place in the league and a Champions League qualification spot.