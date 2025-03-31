Fantasy Soccer
Hiroki Ito headshot

Hiroki Ito Injury: Injured again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Ito has suffered a recurrence of a fracture in his right metatarsal during Saturday's 3-2 win against St. Pauli. He will be out for a lengthy period, the club announced.

Ito will be out for the time being after suffering a setback to his right metatarsal injury in Saturday's game. This is a significant blow for the team following other injuries in Bayern's defense. Raphael Guerreiro will take on a larger role for the upcoming matches.

Hiroki Ito
Bayern Munich
