Hiroki Ito Injury: Injured again

Ito will be out for the time being after suffering a setback to his right metatarsal injury in Saturday's game. This is a significant blow for the team following other injuries in Bayern's defense. Raphael Guerreiro will take on a larger role for the upcoming matches.