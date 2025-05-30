Hirving Lozano News: Five crosses in defeat

Lozano generated two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 1-0 loss versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Lozano entered Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Seattle at the beginning of the second half and proceeded to attempt a team-high five crosses (one accurate). After being named to the starting XI in nine successive matches, San Diego opted to rotate the squad midweek and leave their star man on the bench to begin the contest versus Seattle. Over his first 13 MLS appearances (11 starts), Lozano has bagged five goals and supplied four assists.