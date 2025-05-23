Honest Ahanor Injury: Option for Bologna game

Ahanor (thigh) "has trained with the group for the entire week and will be available Saturday," coach Patrick Vieira announced.

Ahanor will return from a minor injury that cost him the previous game and will compete with Aaron Martin, Vitinha and Junior Messias to start in two roles on the left wing. He has notched three crosses (one accurate), two chances created, five tackles (four won) and seven clearances in his last four appearances (two starts).