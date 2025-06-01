Hugo Cuypers News: Scores brace in victory

Cuypers scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win over Orlando City SC.

Cuypers netted two goals within a minute during the first half, both being assisted by Philip Zinckernagel, extending Chicago's lead to 3-0. His first was a one-touch finish from the center of the area, followed by a composed shot inside the back post. These goals marked his 10th of the season, matching his total from 2024 in half of the games less. The Belgian is feeling good with Chicago this season and has scored his two goals against Orlando in just two shot attempts being clinical.