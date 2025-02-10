Hwang Hee-Chan Injury: Dealt hamstring blow

Hwang was forced off at halftime of Sunday's 2-0 FA Cup win over Blackburn due to an apparent hamstring injury, according to manager Vitor Pereira, per Molineux News. Hee-chan, we'll see what happens. I hope it's not serious. It was his hamstring and in a conversation with me, he said he didn't feel anything serious."

Hwang earned the start Sunday and did well with his time, earning an assist before leaving the field. However, he was later forced off, leaving at halftime due to an apparent hamstring injury. He will still need further testing although initial reports seem to rule out anything serious, leaving him questionable and hopeful to be fit for Sunday's match against Liverpool.