Iago Aspas News: Great performance in attack

Aspas scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Getafe. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.

Aspas had not started for Celta Vigo since April 12, but the long time servant of the club got the starting nod in their final match of the season against Getafe. He did not disappoint. In 84 minutes played, the 37 year old tallied two goal contributions (one goal, one assist), created three chances, and completed all three of his dribbles. Aspas made just 19 starts for Celta Vigo this season, but total 30 appearances and accumulated 15 goal contributions in those matches.