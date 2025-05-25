Ian Glavinovich Injury: Doing well in recovery

Glavinovich (knee) has been progressing well, however has not returned to soccer activities. According to head coach Bradley Carroll, ""Ian is still progressing. I don't believe he started anything with the ball yet. So it's not, I mean, he really escalated really quickly after the operation. And now it's just been a continual growth, I would say, or rehabilitation. He's still a little bit away from any ball work or team connectedness at the moment" per Philadelphia Union Beat Writer Jose Nunez.

This is the first update given of Glavinovich's conditions since his knee surgery. He is on the right track of his recovery, though is still not at the point to start any outdoor activities as of late, keeping his timeline of return to at least late August/September.