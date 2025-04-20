Ian Maatsen News: Scores go-ahead goal in second half

Maatsen scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

Maatsen scored Aston Villa's second goal in the 64th minute, restoring their lead at 2-1 in Saturday's win over Newcastle. He was active on both sides of the ball and finished with three shots and a season high six tackles. The Dutch defender will look to keep his place in the lineup Tuesday against Manchester City if he gets the nod over Lucas Digne.