Ian Maatsen News: Scores go-ahead goal in second half
Maatsen scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 win over Newcastle United.
Maatsen scored Aston Villa's second goal in the 64th minute, restoring their lead at 2-1 in Saturday's win over Newcastle. He was active on both sides of the ball and finished with three shots and a season high six tackles. The Dutch defender will look to keep his place in the lineup Tuesday against Manchester City if he gets the nod over Lucas Digne.
