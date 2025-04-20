Fantasy Soccer
Ian Maatsen News: Scores go-ahead goal in second half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Maatsen scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

Maatsen scored Aston Villa's second goal in the 64th minute, restoring their lead at 2-1 in Saturday's win over Newcastle. He was active on both sides of the ball and finished with three shots and a season high six tackles. The Dutch defender will look to keep his place in the lineup Tuesday against Manchester City if he gets the nod over Lucas Digne.

