Ian Maatsen News: Starts against Spurs
Maatsen registered two shots, two tackles won and three crosses in Friday's 2-0 win over Tottenham.
Maatsen was back in the starting XI Friday, seeing his second start in the club's past three outings. He would notch a full 90 minutes of play, seeing a solid performance with his three crosses and a few tackles won. He continues in his rotational role and will hope to elevate that role next season, starting in five of his past nine appearances.
