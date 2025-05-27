Ibrahim Aliyu News: Scores in Saturday's loss

Aliyu scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Charlotte FC.

Aliyu made his second straight start Saturday and marked the occasion with his first goal of the season, a header in the 15th minute assisted by Mohamed Farsi. It came on the only shot he took in the match, marking just his second shot on target this season. He was subbed off in the 60th minute for Aziel Jackson.