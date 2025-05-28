Ibrahima Konate News: Establishes top role
Konate made 31 appearances (30 starts) in the Premier League, contributing to 11 clean sheets.
Konate did brilliantly well during his third season in Liverpool, he took on a major starting role, staying fit and partnering Virgil van Dijk throughout the campaign. The center-back is entering the last year of his contract, but should remain the top choice in the Liverpool backline next year alongside van Dijk.
