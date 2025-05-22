Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ibrahima Niane headshot

Ibrahima Niane News: Suspended two years from football

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Niane has been suspended for two years from professional football by the authorities after testing positive for Ecstasy and MDMA during a doping control, according to L'Equipe.

Niane tested positive for Ecstasy and MDMA during a doping control and will be suspended until March 2027. The forward was ending his stint with Angers and will now remain a free agent for two years.

Ibrahima Niane
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now