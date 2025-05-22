Ibrahima Niane News: Suspended two years from football
Niane has been suspended for two years from professional football by the authorities after testing positive for Ecstasy and MDMA during a doping control, according to L'Equipe.
Niane tested positive for Ecstasy and MDMA during a doping control and will be suspended until March 2027. The forward was ending his stint with Angers and will now remain a free agent for two years.
Ibrahima Niane
Free Agent
