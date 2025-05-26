Ilaix Moriba News: Menace in midfield

Ilaix Moriba had three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Getafe. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Moriba was a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the pitch on Saturday against Getafe. In 89 minutes played, the 22 year old won the most duels in the match with eight, made six passes into the final third, won three of his four tackles, and made four recoveries. Moriba only started 22 games this year for the club, but he did make the starting 11 for Celta Vigo's final four matches of the season.