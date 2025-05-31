Ilay Feingold News: One assist, two goals

Feingold logged one assist on four crosses (one accurate) and scored two goals during the Revolution's 3-0 win Saturday at Montreal.

Feingold's lone accurate cross allowed Peyton Miller to score right in front of goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois. Later, a deflection caused his most notable miscalculation concerning the right wing-back's first goal. Feingold's second was all skill, demonstrated with a calm finish of an aired pass from Miller, who returned the favor. Feingold more than doubled his 2025's G/A to five, three goals and two assists.