Ilay Feingold News: Right place and time for goal
Feingold scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus D.C. United.
For the Revolution's lone goal, Feingold scored on a relatively open net that D.C. United's goalkeeper Luis Barraza vacated in an attempt to pressure a through ball that eventually created the midfielder's goal. It puts him on this season's board for the category.
