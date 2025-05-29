Ilay Feingold News: Right place and time for goal

Feingold scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus D.C. United.

For the Revolution's lone goal, Feingold scored on a relatively open net that D.C. United's goalkeeper Luis Barraza vacated in an attempt to pressure a through ball that eventually created the midfielder's goal. It puts him on this season's board for the category.