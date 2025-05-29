Fantasy Soccer
Ilay Feingold headshot

Ilay Feingold News: Right place and time for goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Feingold scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus D.C. United.

For the Revolution's lone goal, Feingold scored on a relatively open net that D.C. United's goalkeeper Luis Barraza vacated in an attempt to pressure a through ball that eventually created the midfielder's goal. It puts him on this season's board for the category.

Ilay Feingold
New England Revolution
More Stats & News
