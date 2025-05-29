Ilie Sanchez News: Set for suspension
Sanchez is set for a one-match suspension due to yellow card accumulation.
Sanchez will be sidelined for the club's next contest, as the defender has picked up his fifth yellow card of the season, leading to his suspension. This will force him to miss Saturday's match against San Diego, returning to face Colorado on June 7. This will force a change while he is out, with Nicolas Budersarsky as a possible replacement.
