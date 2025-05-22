Ilkay Gundogan News: Assist against Cherries

Gundogan registered one assist on one chance created and one shot in Tuesday's match against Bournemouth.

Gundogan returned to the starting XI Tuesday after coming off the bench in their FA Cup final loss, seeing 89 minutes of play in the midfield. He would see an assist in the win, finding Bernardo Silva in the 38th minute of the match for their second goal. This was his sixth assist of the season, all of which account for his league goal contributions in 34 appearances (24 starts) this season.