Ilkay Gundogan News: Finds back of net

Gundogan scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Fulham.

Gundogan saw another final match day to enjoy with City, as the midfielder would score a goal in the 21st minute, although a bit less thrilling than the previous season finale goals for the German. This does give him two straight games with a goal contribution, as he saw an assist last match. This was the midfielder's first goal of the season as well, waiting until his 33rd appearance of the season to reach that feat.