Illia Zabarnyi News: Assist in victory over Cherries

Zabarnyi assisted once to go with one shot (not on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win over Leicester City.

Zarbarnyi produced the type of solid performance Sunday that we have been used to seeing from him all season. In defense he executed three clearances, two interceptions and a tackle, and won seven of the nine duels he engaged in. He also managed to attain his first assist of the season. From 36 appearances (35 starts) he has contributed to eight clean sheets.