Ilyes Housni headshot

Ilyes Housni News: Heading back to PSG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Housni is heading back to PSG from his loan with Le Havre, according to his former club.

Housni will return to PSG after his loan spell with Le Havre, returning after seeing minimal time on loan. The forward would only start in three of his 12 appearances for 228 minutes of play, not seeing a single goal contribution. He is unlikely to see any time with his parent club and will likely look for another loan move or an exit from the club.

