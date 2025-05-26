Fantasy Soccer
Inaki Pena News: Two saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Pena made two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 3-0 victory against Athletic.

Pena saw his first league action since January 18, but he came up solid for his career-best fourth clean sheet of the campaign. He had at least two saves in 10 of his 16 league appearances, including a single-game best of six. Barcelona finish the season as league champions, with 88 points in the table, four points ahead of second-place, Real Madrid.

