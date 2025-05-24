Inigo Lekue News: Extends with Athletic

Lekue has extended his contract with Athletic, accoridng to his club.

Lekue isn't going to be departing Athletic this offseason, as the defender has inked a new deal until June 2026. This comes after starting in 10 of his 19 appearances this season, bagging 13 interceptions, 17 tackles and 32 clearances in his time on the field. That said, he will likely see a rotational to reserve role next campaign as well.