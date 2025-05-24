Isco News: Provides assist in draw

Isco assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), three crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Valencia.

Isco assisted Antony's goal with a precise pass right before halftime, contributing to Real Betis' attacking play. He was involved in multiple offensive moves and showcased his creativity and vision with five chances created, his second-highest mark this season. Isco's experience and skill remain vital assets ahead of Wednesday's Conference League final against Chelsea, which will be the last game of the season for the Spanish playmaker.