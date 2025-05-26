Isi Palazon News: Workhorse in season finale

Palazon had six shots (one on goal), 11 crosses (four accurate) and nine corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Mallorca.

Palazon was all over the field Saturday and would be the heart of the Rayo team despite their goalless draw, notching four chances created, six shots and 11 crosses. This was one of his better matches of the season, as it was a season-high for shots in a match while also tying his match-high for crosses. He was able to elevate his performance from last season, but is nowhere near his 2022/23 form, only seeing eight goal contributions in 35 appearances compared to his 14 in 37 appearances that campaign.