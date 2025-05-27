Ismaila Sarr News: Nets in draw

Sarr scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Liverpool.

Sarr finished off his best season in the Premier League with another goal during the season finale. He finished with eight goals and six assists, thriving under new boss Oliver Glasner. Sarr also earned some silverware, taking a surprise win in the FA Cup. Sarr should be crucial to everything Palace do next season as he established himself as an everyday starter.