Ismaily Injury: Decent season in rotation

Ismaily made 20 appearances across all competitions for Lille in the 2024-25 season, providing two assists.

Ismaily's experience added depth to Lille's defense despite limited appearances compared to his first two seasons as he nearly split his playing time with Gabriel Gudmundsson. His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively was evident in his performances and helped the Dogues qualify for the next Europa League campaign. Ismaily's presence provided valuable mentorship to younger players in the squad and reports expect the club to offer him a contract extension at the end of the season.