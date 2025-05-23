Fantasy Soccer
Israel Reyes Romero headshot

Israel Reyes Romero News: Makes three interceptions in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Reyes registered two tackles (zero won), two clearances and three interceptions in Thursday's 0-0 draw against Toluca.

Reyes played a highly defensive role in the middle of a back four against Diablos. Other than the clean sheet and defensive contributions, Reyes completed 89 percent of his 55 passes. He's in good form after tallying multiple interceptions in four out of five Clausura knockout games, with his side securing three clean sheets in that span. He should continue to feature, most likely in the central zone but with the possibility of moving to the right flank at times.

Israel Reyes Romero
América
