Ivan Perisic headshot

Ivan Perisic News: Cool finish in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Perisic scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Juventus.

Perisic opened the scoring Wednesday, taking a touch and finishing and full-sprint to give PSV Eindhoven an early lead in their eventual 3-1 victory over Juventus. The attacker's six shots (three on goal) and six attempted crosses (zero accurate) during his 85 minutes of play were each tied for a team-high in the fixture. After missing out on the entirety of the League Phase of the competition, Perisic bagged a goal in each leg of the matchup versus Juventus during the Knockout Stage of the competition.

