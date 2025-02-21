Ivan Perisic News: Cool finish in victory

Perisic scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Juventus.

Perisic opened the scoring Wednesday, taking a touch and finishing and full-sprint to give PSV Eindhoven an early lead in their eventual 3-1 victory over Juventus. The attacker's six shots (three on goal) and six attempted crosses (zero accurate) during his 85 minutes of play were each tied for a team-high in the fixture. After missing out on the entirety of the League Phase of the competition, Perisic bagged a goal in each leg of the matchup versus Juventus during the Knockout Stage of the competition.