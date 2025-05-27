Fantasy Soccer
Jack Harrison News: Heads back to Leeds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Harrison will head back to Leeds United after a two-season loan spell with Everton, the club announced.

Harrison spent two seasons with Everton on loan from Leeds United and made 73 appearances, scoring five goals. This season, he featured in 34 games, scored one goal, created 33 chances and delivered 131 crosses. He will return to Leeds United where he played four seasons, including three in the Premier League between 2019 and 2022, always as an undisputed starter.

