Jack Stephens Injury: Starting to train again

Stephens (calf) is expected to start training next week, according to manager Ivan Juric. "Jack is out because he was out in the last game but next week he will start training with us, but we have to be careful because he was a long time out. I will be delighted when he can come back and train with us again."

Stephens has been placed back on the sidelines due to an injury and will miss his second straight match of this spell. However, he has received a positive update, as he will train next week and could return again soon. This will be huge for the club, as he can be a regular starter when fit, bit has only played once since Dec. 4 due to injuries.