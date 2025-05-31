Jackson Hopkins Injury: Missing out Saturday
Hopkins (hip) is out for Saturday's match against Cincinnati.
Hopkins is not going to be an option as he falls to the sidelines Saturday with a hip injury. This is a minor loss for the club, as he has only started in one of his three appearances while battling injuries all season. He will hope this injury doesn't last as long as his first, which resulted in his missing nearly the first three months of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now