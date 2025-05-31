Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jackson Hopkins headshot

Jackson Hopkins Injury: Missing out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Hopkins (hip) is out for Saturday's match against Cincinnati.

Hopkins is not going to be an option as he falls to the sidelines Saturday with a hip injury. This is a minor loss for the club, as he has only started in one of his three appearances while battling injuries all season. He will hope this injury doesn't last as long as his first, which resulted in his missing nearly the first three months of the season.

Jackson Hopkins
D.C. United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now