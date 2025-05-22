Jackson Ragen Injury: Late call against Dallas

Ragen (hamstring) will be a late call for Saturday's game against Dallas as he still needs to complete certain tests but looked good in training, coach Brian Schmetzer told the media, according to Pulso Sports. "Pretty good. Good. Pretty good. He's got to make it through. He's got to do certain tests. I got a smile on my face because he looked good. He looked sharp in training today. But he's got to pass some tests. So, we will see."

Ragen missed the last six MLS games due to a hamstring injury but is very close to returning to the match squad as he has looked sharp in training and only needs to pass some final tests to be available against Dallas on Saturday. If deemed fit enough to be in the squad he is expected to return directly to the starting lineup in central defense since he has been an undisputed starter for Seattle in the backline.