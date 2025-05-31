Jackson Ragen Injury: Late call with hamstring injury
Ragen is questionable for Sunday's match against Minnesota due to a hamstring injury.
Ragen is going to face a late fitness test ahead of Sunday's match against seeing the questionable tag on the injury report. This will be something to monitor after he returned to the bench last outing after missing seven games previously due to a hamstring injury. That said, even if he is fit, a bench spot is likely expected.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now