Jackson Ragen headshot

Jackson Ragen News: On bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2025 at 5:32pm

Ragen (hamstring) is among the substitutes for the midweek match against San Diego FC.

Ragen will have a chance to feature again after spending almost six weeks on the sidelines. His presence should strengthen the squad's defensive depth, potentially reducing Kim Kee-Hee's and Jonathan Bell's time on the field going forward. Prior to the issue, Ragen was averaging 2.1 clearances and 1.0 tackles per game.

