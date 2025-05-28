Jackson Ragen News: On bench Wednesday
Ragen (hamstring) is among the substitutes for the midweek match against San Diego FC.
Ragen will have a chance to feature again after spending almost six weeks on the sidelines. His presence should strengthen the squad's defensive depth, potentially reducing Kim Kee-Hee's and Jonathan Bell's time on the field going forward. Prior to the issue, Ragen was averaging 2.1 clearances and 1.0 tackles per game.
