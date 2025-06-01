Jackson Ragen News: Starting Sunday
Ragen (hamstring) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup versus Minnesota United.
Ragen was considered fit enough to play following a late assessment during the week. He'll consequently make his first appearance since April 12 after missing eight league games due to the issue. Ragen will join Jonathan Bell in central defense, with youngster Stuart Hawkins offering backup on the bench.
