Jackson Travis Injury: Will undergo x-ray

Travis suffered an apparent dislocation of his finger in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Portland and will undergo x-rays in the coming days to be sure, coach Chris Armas said in a press conference, according to Burgundy Wave.

Travis played the full game on Wednesday against Portland although he apparently suffered a dislocated finger in the first half. He will likely undergo x-rays in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will need to miss time to recover. That said, seeing him play the full game after suffering the injury could suggest that won't keep him off the pitch much.