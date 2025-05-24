Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jackson Travis headshot

Jackson Travis News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Travis (illness) has been included in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash against St. Louis City.

Travis has retained his left-back spot despite the ailment that forced him to leave the previous match, limiting Sam Vines to a backup role again. The youngster could be expected to rack up defensive stats after making at least one clearance, tackle and interception in each of his last four games played.

Jackson Travis
Colorado Rapids
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now