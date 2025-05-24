Jackson Travis News: Starting Saturday
Travis (illness) has been included in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash against St. Louis City.
Travis has retained his left-back spot despite the ailment that forced him to leave the previous match, limiting Sam Vines to a backup role again. The youngster could be expected to rack up defensive stats after making at least one clearance, tackle and interception in each of his last four games played.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now