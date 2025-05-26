Fantasy Soccer
Jacob Bartlett headshot

Jacob Bartlett News: Nets own goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Bartlett generated an own goal, three crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw against New England Revolution. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

Bartlett unfortunately scored an own goal while attempting a clearance but still put in a solid defensive shift with three tackles and an interception. He has now tallied nine clearances, seven tackles and four interceptions over the last five games.

Jacob Bartlett
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
