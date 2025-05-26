Jacob Bartlett News: Nets own goal
Bartlett generated an own goal, three crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw against New England Revolution. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.
Bartlett unfortunately scored an own goal while attempting a clearance but still put in a solid defensive shift with three tackles and an interception. He has now tallied nine clearances, seven tackles and four interceptions over the last five games.
