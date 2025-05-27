Jacob Ondrejka News: Scores brace to secure survival

Ondrejka scored a brace off the bench and recorded four shots (four on target) in Sunday's 3-2 win over Atalanta in the final game of the season.

Ondrejka came off the bench at halftime and made an immediate impact, scoring in the 71st minute and again in stoppage time. His first goal leveled the match and his second, a deflected shot, clinched the 3-2 win for Parma. The Swedish forward joined from Royal Antwerp and scored five goals in 12 appearances with only three starts, playing a key role in securing Parma's place in Serie A for next season.