Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacopo Fazzini headshot

Jacopo Fazzini News: Scores again in Verona match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Fazzini scored one goal to go with six shots (two on target), five crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Verona.

Fazzini did the best he could in this one and late in the season to stave off the relegation, finding the target with a tap-in in this case, but his efforts weren't fruitful. He had a very strong finish after battling thigh injuries, concluding with four goals, one assist, 27 shots (nine on target) and 32 crosses (two accurate). He'll most likely join a big team in the summer.

Jacopo Fazzini
Empoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now