Jacopo Fazzini News: Scores again in Verona match

Fazzini scored one goal to go with six shots (two on target), five crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Verona.

Fazzini did the best he could in this one and late in the season to stave off the relegation, finding the target with a tap-in in this case, but his efforts weren't fruitful. He had a very strong finish after battling thigh injuries, concluding with four goals, one assist, 27 shots (nine on target) and 32 crosses (two accurate). He'll most likely join a big team in the summer.