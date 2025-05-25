Jadon Sancho News: Start and loan ends with whimper

Sancho generated one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Nottingham Forest.

Nicolas Jackson (suspension) out meant Chelsea rotated roles so that Sancho started. Without even logging any accurate crosses or shots on goal, he was replaced by Romeo Lavia for defense barely multiple minutes after an hour of action. Sancho's last 17 appearances saw only one goal and zero assists on his part. The attacking midfielder finished his loan spell with 38 chances created, 25 crosses (zero accurate) and 24 shots (eight on goal) for seven G/A, lower than nine he recorded for Manchester United's 2022-23 team. Despite early promise of a loan spell working out, Sancho will go back to Man United without having proven himself much.